GST exemption for works executed by WUAs: Andhra CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has assured that works undertaken by irrigation Water Users Associations (WUAs) will be exempted from GST, emphasising that their efforts should ensure water reaches every acre.

Addressing the Neeru-Pragathi and Jala Harathi programme at Parade Grounds in Nelapadu on Thursday, he said Andhra Pradesh, once known for ryot suicides, has been transformed into a farmer-friendly State through planned governance.

The Chief Minister highlighted the role of major irrigation projects initiated by the former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, including Handri-Neeva, Galeru-Nagari, and Telugu Ganga, in changing the fortunes of Rayalaseema.

He noted that Anantapur, once one of the driest districts in India, has now become a hub of horticulture due to micro-irrigation subsidies, and water conservation initiatives. “Rayalaseema will be turned into Ratnala Seema with a golden future,” he declared.

Naidu praised the functioning of WUAs, recalling that Andhra Pradesh was the first State to introduce them in 1997. Elections were recently held for 6,047 water user societies, 267 distributary and 58 project committees.