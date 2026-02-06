GST exemption for works executed by WUAs: Andhra CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has assured that works undertaken by irrigation Water Users Associations (WUAs) will be exempted from GST, emphasising that their efforts should ensure water reaches every acre.
Addressing the Neeru-Pragathi and Jala Harathi programme at Parade Grounds in Nelapadu on Thursday, he said Andhra Pradesh, once known for ryot suicides, has been transformed into a farmer-friendly State through planned governance.
The Chief Minister highlighted the role of major irrigation projects initiated by the former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, including Handri-Neeva, Galeru-Nagari, and Telugu Ganga, in changing the fortunes of Rayalaseema.
He noted that Anantapur, once one of the driest districts in India, has now become a hub of horticulture due to micro-irrigation subsidies, and water conservation initiatives. “Rayalaseema will be turned into Ratnala Seema with a golden future,” he declared.
Naidu praised the functioning of WUAs, recalling that Andhra Pradesh was the first State to introduce them in 1997. Elections were recently held for 6,047 water user societies, 267 distributary and 58 project committees.
He said Rs 344 crore worth of operation and maintenance works are being executed through these associations this year, and the limit for nomination-based works has been raised to Rs 10 lakh.
On major projects, he said Polavaram will be completed by June 2027 with the Centre’s support, enabling river-linking initiatives. He pointed out that reservoirs are currently filled to 91% capacity, with 846 TMC of water stored. He promised the completion of Tarakarama Teerthasagar, Veligonda and other projects in three years.
Naidu criticised attempts to mislead people over the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, noting that the National Green Tribunal had halted it earlier. Under the NDA government, investments worth Rs 20 lakh crore are flowing into the State, creating 23 lakh jobs, with the support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naidu highlighted.
The meeting was attended by Ministers Nimmala Ramanaidu, K Atchannaidu and Kandula Durgesh, BJP State president PVN Madhav, and senior officials.