NITI Aayog plans to make Andhra clean energy hub by 2035

VIJAYAWADA: NITI Aayog has unveiled a draft blueprint to transform Andhra Pradesh into one of India’s top three renewable energy hubs by 2035.

The plan, presented by NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam to Chief Secretary K Vijayanand at the State Secretariat on Thursday, outlines a comprehensive energy transition strategy under the ASSET (Accelerating Sustainable State Energy Transition) platform.

The blueprint proposes investments worth Rs 3.3 - Rs 3.4 lakh crore for the State’s energy transition, with an additional Rs 4 - Rs 4.2 lakh crore for building a renewable energy export hub. Together, the plan envisages Rs 7.5 lakh crore in sectoral investments, 90% of which are expected from private players, creating 5-6 lakh new jobs. The primary goal is to ensure reliable, affordable, and clean electricity for all consumers.

Currently, 47% of the State’s power generation comes from renewables. By 2035, Andhra Pradesh aims to add 35 GW of solar, 12 GW of wind, and 55-60 GWh of storage capacity for domestic needs, along with 30 GW solar, 25-30 GW wind, and 10-12 GW pumped storage projects for national exports.