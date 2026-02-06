NITI Aayog plans to make Andhra clean energy hub by 2035

VIJAYAWADA: NITI Aayog has unveiled a draft blueprint to transform Andhra Pradesh into one of India’s top three renewable energy hubs by 2035.
The plan, presented by NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam to Chief Secretary K Vijayanand at the State Secretariat on Thursday, outlines a comprehensive energy transition strategy under the ASSET (Accelerating Sustainable State Energy Transition) platform.
The blueprint proposes investments worth Rs 3.3 - Rs 3.4 lakh crore for the State’s energy transition, with an additional Rs 4 - Rs 4.2 lakh crore for building a renewable energy export hub. Together, the plan envisages Rs 7.5 lakh crore in sectoral investments, 90% of which are expected from private players, creating 5-6 lakh new jobs. The primary goal is to ensure reliable, affordable, and clean electricity for all consumers.
Currently, 47% of the State’s power generation comes from renewables. By 2035, Andhra Pradesh aims to add 35 GW of solar, 12 GW of wind, and 55-60 GWh of storage capacity for domestic needs, along with 30 GW solar, 25-30 GW wind, and 10-12 GW pumped storage projects for national exports.
NITI Aayog estimates that power purchase costs could fall to Rs 3.90 - Rs 4 per unit, with supply costs kept below Rs 6 per unit, benefiting households, farmers and industries.
Infrastructure upgrades include Rs 65,000-Rs 70,000 crore for transmission modernisation through green corridors, GIS substations, and HVDC lines, and Rs 40,000 crore for strengthening distribution networks.
Distributed solar projects for agriculture are planned to ensure daytime supply, and reduce subsidy burden.
The blueprint will be finalised by March 2026, and submitted to the Central Steering Committee. Implementation is expected to begin mid-March, with a dedicated ‘Energy War Room’ set up to monitor progress. Officials emphasised that the plan aligns with Swarna Andhra Vision, and long-term industrial growth strategies, positioning AP as a leader in India’s clean energy future.