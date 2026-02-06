No clean chit for YSRCP in Laddu case: Andhra CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the previous YSRCP dispensation of making deliberate attempts and hatching conspiracies to defame Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy temple and hurt the sentiments of crores of people, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu asserted that all the facts behind the adulteration of ghee supplies to the TTD will be unravelled and there will be no question of sparing the responsible persons.

Stating that it is our combined responsibility to protect the sanctity of Tirumala, the Chief Minister said that the coalition government will place before the people all the reports including the charge sheet filed by CBI on the Tirumala ghee adulteration case.

The Chief Minister stated that, based on the CBI’s communication, the government has constituted a one-man committee to conduct a comprehensive examination of the report, identify lapses and fix responsibility.

He said that once the committee completes its review, the government will initiate appropriate action in accordance with the findings.

He addressed a press conference after discussing the adulterated ghee issue with leaders of the NDA.