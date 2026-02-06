Royal Bengal tiger's reign of terror halts life in East Godavari

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A Royal Bengal tiger continues to spread fear in the rural areas of Rajamundry, with no immediate end in sight to the threat posed to villagers. Thursday marked the sixth day since the tiger reportedly entered the district by swimming across the River Godavari, triggering widespread panic.

On Thursday, the tiger killed a cow at Punyakshetram, sucking its blood. In another attack, it killed three calves in the Nandanavanam area between G Yerrampalem and Bhupalapatnam villages. Repeated incidents of livestock killings have gripped the region with fear.

The tiger’s movement through horticulture gardens has brought farm activities to a halt. Nearly 100 forest personnel, special wildlife teams, and about 50 police personnel are involved in the operation. Officials have sounded a high alert in the rural areas of Rajamundry, Anaparti, and Rajanagaram Assembly constituencies, warning that the tiger could enter any locality at night.

East Godavari District Collector Keerthi Chekuri and Superintendent of Police (SP) D Narasimha Kishore monitored the ongoing search.

On receiving information, State Principal Chief Conservator of Forests PV Chalapathi Rao and Conservator of Forests BNN Murthy led forest teams to the affected villages. Officials collected pugmarks and launched a search operation.

Special expert teams from Pune, Delhi, and Visakhapatnam have joined the operation to trace the tiger.

JSP Rajanagaram MLA Battula Balaramakrishna said authorities are acting strictly in accordance with National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines, as the tiger is the national animal. Authorities have deployed silent thermal drone cameras to ensure public safety and its protection.