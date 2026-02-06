Surveillance stepped up to curb sandalwood smuggling in Seshachalam forest region

TIRUPATI: Following directives from Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Forest Minister K Pawan Kalyan, Tirupati forest officials have intensified surveillance to curb red sandalwood smuggling in the Seshachalam forest region.

Treating the issue as a major challenge, the Tirupati Forest Division has strengthened monitoring to track suspicious movements and illegal activities. Task Force police are working jointly with forest authorities to enforce strict measures against smugglers.

As part of the initiative, surveillance systems have been installed across Chamala, Tirupati SVNP and Papanakam ranges, covering stretches between Yeravaripalem, Mamandur and Balapalle.

For the first time, 60 solar-powered cameras have been deployed, along with 110 trap cameras to monitor wildlife and study animal behaviour. Around 100 offline cameras have also been placed along forest pathways commonly used by smugglers.

Data and images from these systems are being jointly analysed by the Task Force and Forest Department to prevent illegal cutting and transport of red sandalwood. A drone camera is also being used to monitor areas inaccessible to fixed surveillance.

Patrolling teams are using real-time inputs during combing operations in deep forest areas. Officials have identified more than 150 entry and exit points across the Chittoor and Tirupati regions, where cameras are being installed in phases. Beyond anti-smuggling operations, the cameras are helping predict elephant herd movements at night and record leopard activity, aiding wildlife protection and conflict prevention. Tirupati Divisional Forest Officer Saibaba said solar-based cameras are being installed in phases to monitor unauthorised movements and illegal entry.

“By increasing the number of cameras, we can establish better control over vulnerable forest zones in the Seshachalam region and effectively prevent red sandalwood smuggling,” he said. He added that joint operations by forest and task force teams are becoming more effective with real-time surveillance inputs.