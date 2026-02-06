YSRCP accuses CM Naidu of false propaganda over Tirumala laddu claims

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRCP has strongly condemned what it termed a baseless allegation, and a false propaganda by the TDP-led NDA government over the Tirupati laddu adulteration controversy.

YSRCP leaders accused the NDA of attempting to divert public attention from the SIT chargesheet, which categorically stated that no animal fat was found in the ghee used for preparing the Tirumala laddu prasadam, contrary to claims made by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing the media on Thursday, YSRCP MPs YV Subba Reddy, PV Mithun Reddy, M Gurumoorthy, Golla Babu Rao and others, said the SIT had already confirmed that the ghee contained no animal fat, and did not implicate any YSRCP leader.

They alleged that Naidu resorted to a false propaganda, and announced the setting up of a committee to push the TDP narrative, unable to digest the SIT findings.

The YSRCP MPs slammed Naidu for dragging Lord Venkateswara into a political controversy, dismissing allegations that the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) report was suppressed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). They clarified that it was former TTD chairman Subba Reddy himself who sought the probe, though officials failed to inform him of the report’s findings.

Subba Reddy said Naidu’s remarks had hurt the sentiments of devotees, and warned that if the malicious campaign continued, he would consider legal options.

They also accused coalition partners of erecting hoardings and banners across the State on the laddu issue to malign the YSRCP.