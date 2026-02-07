CISF Vande Mataram Coast Cyclothon-2026 leads nation towards greater safety: Ram Mohan Naidu

VISAKHAPATNAM: The CISF Vande Mataram Coast Cyclothon - 2026, a flagship national public outreach and awareness initiative of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) reached Visakhapatnam on Friday drawn a wide participation from citizens and officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu highlighted that the world is eager to partner with a rapidly developing India, and at such a time it is crucial to demonstrate that the nation is more secure.

He stressed that the cyclothon was not merely a sporting event but a movement leading the country towards greater safety and awareness.

Naidu noted that the CISF currently safeguards 71 airports and over 250 ports across India. He pointed out that the CISF budget has risen significantly from Rs 5000 to 6000 crore in 2014 to Rs 15,973 crore in 2026 describing this growth as a tribute to the sacrifices of its personnel.

He also emphasised that more than half of the cyclists in the journey were women, calling it a testament to the NDA government’s commitment to women’s empowerment.

Appreciating the initiative of involving ordinary citizens in national security, he expressed happiness that participants from his own constituency, including Sompeta and Kalingapatnam in Srikakulam district, were part of the event. He remarked that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India is gaining global attention, and collective efforts are needed to ensure national security.