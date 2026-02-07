CM Naidu promises tamper-proof land records in Andhra Pradesh by 2027

KURNOOL: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has said that the State government is determined to transform Andhra Pradesh into a land disputes-free State. He announced that by December 2027, land surveys will be completed and Patta Passbooks bearing the official State emblem will be distributed to farmers and landowners across the State.

Participating in the distribution of Pattadar Passbooks under the ‘Mee Bhoomi–Mee Hakku’ programme at Kalugotla village in Yemmiganur constituency of Kurnool district on Friday, Chandrababu Naidu clarified that each Pattadar Passbook will carry a unique number and QR code, ensuring that records cannot be tampered with and corruption is eliminated.

Naidu warned that anyone attempting to manipulate land records would face strict punishment under the Preventive Detention Act.

YSRCP made flawed Land Titling Act: CM

After distributing the passbooks to farmers, the Chief Minister said that land ownership is not just property but a sentiment, a source of livelihood, and security for families. He stressed that the coalition government is committed to ensuring dispute-free land, adequate water for every acre, and profitable agriculture.

He accused the previous government of introducing a flawed Land Titling Act, misusing `700 crore in the name of resurvey, and attempting to keep people at their mercy by printing their photos and names on passbooks and boundary stones.

He noted that more than 80 per cent of complaints received from the public have been related to land issues.