CM Naidu to lay stone for Quantum Valley today

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh, will lay the foundation for Quantum Valley at Uddandarayunipalem village in Thullur mandal of Amaravati capital region on Saturday.

As per schedule, the Chief Minister will reach Uddandarayunipalem at 3:00 pm, participate in the foundation-laying programme and later address a public meeting at the venue.

The Quantum Valley taking shape in Amaravati will stand as a major milestone. Leading companies such as IBM, TCS and L & T are playing a key role in bringing India’s first 133-qubit quantum computer to Amaravati. The facility will serve as a hub for research, innovation, manufacturing, and skill development in critical sectors including quantum computing, quantum communications, quantum sensors, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, defence, healthcare and finance.

The establishment of Quantum Valley is expected to attract world-class research institutions, investments from global technology companies, expansion of the startup ecosystem, large-scale skill training for youth and substantial employment opportunities.

Quantum technology will bring transformative changes in the lives of people. It will accelerate pharmaceutical research, improve disease diagnosis, enhance accuracy in weather forecasting, water usage and yield estimation in agriculture and strengthen the security of banking and digital transactions.

The State government, which allocated 50 acres of land, plans to complete the Quantum Valley complex by August and install the quantum computer by December. Just as Silicon Valley led the global IT revolution, Amaravati Quantum Valley is envisioned to stand on par with global quantum centres such as Boston, Singapore, and Shanghai.