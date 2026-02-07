CM Naidu’s Kurnool visit reinforces land rights, farmer confidence

KURNOOL: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu concluded his visit to Kalugotla village in the Yemmiganur Assembly constituency on Friday, highlighting the State government’s focus on land rights, irrigation projects and grassroots governance.

Participating in the Mee Bhoomi–Mee Hakku programme, Naidu distributed Pattadar Passbooks with Rajamudra to farmers, underscoring secure land ownership and transparent records.

He said land was the most valuable asset for farmers and assured that the new passbooks, equipped with multiple security features, would eliminate uncertainty and instil confidence in land records.

Before addressing the public meeting, the Chief Minister inspected stalls and reviewed land-related reforms. He reiterated that governance must reach villages directly and that every reform was aimed at safeguarding future generations. District Incharge Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu accused the previous YSRCP government of politicising land records and neglecting irrigation projects. He said the present administration restored confidence by issuing Rajamudra-backed passbooks and cited progress on the Handri-Neeva works and clarifications on the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project.

Revenue and Registration Minister Anagani Satya Prasad praised Naidu’s frequent public engagement and noted key decisions taken on his first day in office. He said nearly 90 per cent of land issues had been resolved through village-level verification, with remaining grievances to be addressed by Joint Collectors.

Industries and Food Processing Minister TG Bharath likened the Pattadar Passbook to a passport or currency note, stressing its importance.

He expressed optimism about upcoming industrial development, including the proposed Orvakal industrial park and the expected visit of industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

The visit also saw protests by student unions demanding Adoni district formation. Despite detentions, Naidu’s tour ended on a strong note, reaffirming farmer-centric reforms.