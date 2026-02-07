Counter ‘propaganda’ on ghee: Lokesh to cadre

VIJAYAWADA: Taking a dig at YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s claim that the CBI-led SIT had given him a clean chit in the ghee adulteration case, Minister for HRD and IT and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh stressed the need to effectively counter what he termed as false propaganda by the YSRCP.

“There is a ‘Team 11’ in our State. Its members are brand ambassadors for ghee adulteration, liquor adulteration and the murder of ‘babai’ (uncle). The captain of Team 11 is now claiming a clean chit in the ghee adulteration case. The chargesheet is in English.

I do not know what he read from it. After looting Rs 250 crore through adulterated liquor, they are now claiming a clean chit. We have to counter this false propaganda,” Lokesh told TDP leaders while addressing a Booth Management Workshop at the party headquarters on Friday.

Recalling the 2019 elections, Lokesh said the TDP suffered electoral damage for failing to counter fake propaganda related to the murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy.