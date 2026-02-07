Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams to be celebrated from February 8 to 18 at Srisailam temple

KURNOOL: The Srisailam temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlinga kshetras in the country, is all set to witness a surge of spiritual fervour as the Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams will be celebrated from February 8 to18.
The temple authorities have made elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the 11-day annual festival and to provide all necessary facilities for lakhs of devotees expected to visit the holy shrine of Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy and Sri Bhramaramba Devi.
The Brahmotsavams will commence on February 8 at 9 am with the Yagashala Pravesam, followed by Dhwajarohanam.
The festivities will conclude on the night of February 18 with Pushpotsavam and Shayanotsavam. Each day will feature a unique vahana seva, including Bhringi Vahana, Hamsa Vahana, Mayura Vahana, Ravana Vahana, Gaja Vahana and Ashwa Vahana. Maha Shivaratri, falling on February 15, will be marked by Prabhotsavam, Nandi Vahana Seva, Lingodbhava kala Mahanyasa Purvaka Rudrabhishekam, Pagalankarana and the celestial Kalyanam of the divine couple.
As part of traditional rituals, silk garments will be presented by prominent temples and the State Government on designated days.
To ensure devotee comfort, chill-out shelters have been erected across nearly 13 acres at multiple locations, including Shiva Deeksha camps, parks, parking areas and temple surroundings.
During the Brahmotsavams, all arjitha and paroksha sevas will remain suspended, and devotees will be allowed only Alankara Darshan.
However, Shiva Deeksha devotees with Jyotirmudi will be permitted Sparsha Darshan during the first five days. Special queue lines have been arranged for free, paid, senior citizens, differently-abled devotees and Shiva Deeksha pilgrims, with continuous supply of drinking water, snacks and emergency exits.
The temple executive officer, M Srinivasa Rao, said that they have planned the distribution of 35 lakh laddus through permanent and temporary counters, with free laddu prasadam being given to devotees on four days. Free bus services, 30 wheelchairs, extensive parking facilities spread over 39 acres, and robust medical services, including temporary hospitals and medical camps, have been arranged.
Round-the-clock water supply, sanitation facilities, lighting, floral decorations, cultural programmes, a command control room with CCTV surveillance, information boards and secure cloakrooms have also been put in place.
With meticulous planning and large-scale arrangements, the Srisailam temple authorities aim to provide a safe, comfortable and spiritually enriching experience to all devotees during the Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams.