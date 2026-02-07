Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams to be celebrated from February 8 to 18 at Srisailam temple

KURNOOL: The Srisailam temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlinga kshetras in the country, is all set to witness a surge of spiritual fervour as the Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams will be celebrated from February 8 to18.

The temple authorities have made elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the 11-day annual festival and to provide all necessary facilities for lakhs of devotees expected to visit the holy shrine of Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy and Sri Bhramaramba Devi.

The Brahmotsavams will commence on February 8 at 9 am with the Yagashala Pravesam, followed by Dhwajarohanam.

The festivities will conclude on the night of February 18 with Pushpotsavam and Shayanotsavam. Each day will feature a unique vahana seva, including Bhringi Vahana, Hamsa Vahana, Mayura Vahana, Ravana Vahana, Gaja Vahana and Ashwa Vahana. Maha Shivaratri, falling on February 15, will be marked by Prabhotsavam, Nandi Vahana Seva, Lingodbhava kala Mahanyasa Purvaka Rudrabhishekam, Pagalankarana and the celestial Kalyanam of the divine couple.