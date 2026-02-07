Minister Ponguru Narayana approves housing project for Velampet slum dwellers in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Andhra Pradesh, Ponguru Narayana announced the approval for the construction of houses for 177 families residing in the Velampeta slum near Poorna Market area in Visakhapatnam.

He stated that the decision regarding the financial aspects of the housing project will be taken soon.

At the Municipal Department headquarters in Amaravati, Minister Narayana held a review meeting with officials of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) on Friday.

During the meeting Minister Narayana reviewed the VMRDA master plan, which had already been notified and opened for public objections and suggestions.

Since a large number of suggestions were received, it was decided to issue another notification. Out of the 15 roads planned under the master plan, the minister instructed officials to complete 7 roads in the first phase.

Discussions were also held on developing Kailasagiri, Kambalakonda, and the Zoo Park as a combined tourism circuit.

Later, Narayana directed the VMRDA Commissioner to work with the Tourism Department to further enhance tourism development. He also emphasised the need to create public awareness about regularising unauthorised constructions and layouts within the VMRDA limits.

Additionally, projects On the housing issue, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg explained the housing construction plan to the minister. The meeting also included discussions on the comprehensive water conservation plan for Visakhapatnam.

Officials informed the minister that Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) had already been prepared for supplying water to industries around Visakhapatnam. GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, VMRDA Commissioner Tej Bharat, Town Planning Director Vidyullatha, and other officials were present in the meeting.