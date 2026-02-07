Muddada Ravichandra takes charge as TTD EO

TIRUMALA: Muddada Ravichandra, assumed charge as TTD EO at the Sanctum Sanctorum, inside Tirumala temple, on Friday morning at 10.8 am. Following the temple tradition, initially he offered prayers to Varaha Swamy and reached Mahadwaram of Tirumala temple through Vaikuntham queue complex.

After taking charge as the new EO of TTD, he had darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy inside the temple. The EO took the oath as a member ex officio of the TTD Board at Bangaru Vakili. TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary administered the oath.

The EO was rendered Vedasirvachanam by the Vedic Pundits at Ranganayakula Mandapam. Later the Additional EO offered Theertha Prasadams and lamination photo of Srivaru to the new EO of TTD.

JEOs Veerabrahmam, Dr Sharat, CV&SO Muralikrishna and other officers present.