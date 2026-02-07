Over 76,000 Andhra Pradesh workers migrated abroad in five years, says MEA data

VISAKHAPATNAM: Overseas employment, particularly in Gulf countries, continues to be a vital source of income for households across Andhra Pradesh amid limited local job opportunities.

Data from the Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shows that 76,201 workers from the State received emigration clearances between 2021 and 2025 through the e-Migrate portal, reflecting sustained labour migration.

Migration fluctuated during the period, shaped by pandemic disruptions and recovery. The lowest figures were in 2021, when 5,482 workers, including 998 women, migrated overseas. Numbers rose sharply in 2022, with 19,347 clearances, including 4,704 women. In 2023, 16,387 workers migrated, followed by 16,615 in 2024. Notably, 2025 recorded the highest female participation, with 5,787 women and 12,583 men granted clearance.

Districts in north coastal Andhra, including Srikakulam and Vizianagaram, reported high migration levels, with families relying heavily on remittances. However, concerns persist over worker safety, contract violations, and access to timely assistance abroad.

The MEA stressed that protecting Indian nationals overseas remains a priority. Indian Missions in countries with large migrant populations operate Labour Wings to address grievances and liaise with local authorities. Workers can access support via 24×7 helplines, WhatsApp, and grievance platforms such as MADAD, CPGRAMS, and e-Migrate.

Outreach measures include Open Houses and Consular Camps, particularly in remote areas. Safeguards for female domestic workers with Emigration Check Required passports mandate migration only through state-run agencies to notified countries, with a minimum age of 30.

Financial and legal aid for distressed workers is provided through the Indian Community Welfare Fund, covering needs from medical care to repatriation. Together, these measures reinforce the government’s framework for migrant protection while acknowledging the crucial role overseas employment plays in sustaining Andhra households.