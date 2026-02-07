Ranikhet outbreak causes poultry losses in Andhra's Annamayya district

VIJAYAWADA: A sudden outbreak of Ranikhet disease has struck poultry farms in Sadum mandal of Annamayya district, causing heavy losses with thousands of chickens dying across several villages in the past week.

Officials confirmed the disease in farms at Ammapalli, Kambamvaripalli and Puttavaripalli after inspections and laboratory tests in Tirupati.Nearly 7,000 chickens died in Puttavaripalli, about 1,200 in Kambamvaripalli and close to 1,000 in Ammapalli.

In Puttavaripalli, farmer Pallava Venkataramana, who reared 10,000 native “Aseel” chickens, reported mortality rising from 20 birds a day to thousands within three days. Animal Husbandry Department officials said outbreaks are common during seasonal transitions, particularly when weather shifts from winter to summer.

Senior officials visited affected farms, advising strict biosecurity measures and directing farmers to bury dead chickens scientifically to prevent further spread. Authorities appealed to the public not to panic, assuring precautionary and awareness measures are underway.

Officials said no decision has been taken yet on compensation for farmers who suffered losses due to the outbreak.