Series of festivals, celebrations revive vibrant tourism activity across Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: After years of cultural silence and muted tourism activity, Andhra Pradesh is witnessing a vibrant revival as the State government rolls out a series of festivals and utsavs across regions, transforming beaches, hills, riverbanks and heritage sites into hubs of celebration and public engagement.

Notably, limited promotion and absence of large public events meant that recreation for many was confined largely to cinema halls, that too during major festival releases.

Between 2019 and 2024, the situation worsened further, with no major festivals or large-scale cultural events being organised.

A sense of something missing lingered among the public.

Recognising this gap, the coalition government under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took a decisive step to bring joy, pride and global attention back to the State.

With a clear vision, Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, along with Heads of Departments and active support from local public representatives, planned and executed a calendar of festivals that blend culture, cuisine, music, nature and technology perfectly aligned with the expectations of the Gen-Z and digital-era audience.

The revival of tourism in Andhra Pradesh gained momentum with a series of vibrant festivals held across the State, showcasing its cultural, natural, culinary and spiritual heritage.