Three-day music, dance fest begins in Andhra's Rajamahendravaram

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The three-day music and dance festival Natyakala Tarangini began on a grand note on Friday at Sri Venkateswara Anam Kala Kendram in Rajamahendravaram.

Director Sri Gayatri Nritya Kalaniketan Gayatri Patnaik organised the festival and led the arrangements. Organisers inaugurated the event by lighting the traditional lamp, marking the start of the cultural celebrations.

Following the inauguration, artists presented a series of music and dance performances that continued until late evening. Students trained under renowned dance gurus from various parts of the two Telugu states delivered performances that drew applause from the audience.

Organisers conducted the competitions and performances in three segments. About 200 participants took part in the music competitions held in the morning, while dancers performed from afternoon to evening.

A special highlight of the evening was the dance performance by Ritwik Venkat and Charmila Venkat, which received enthusiastic applause and emerged as a major attraction of the festival.