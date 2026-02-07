YSRCP sinned in laddu case: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government committed a grave sin by adulterating the ghee used for the preparation of the famous Tirupati Laddu Prasadam, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha said that the coalition government is armed with four reports proving that the ghee supplied to the TTD was adulterated.

She sought to know if the leaders of the YSRCP had at least one authenticated report to establish that the ghee was not adulterated.

Speaking to the media persons at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Friday, Anitha said that the report given by Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) in 2022 when YV Subba Reddy was the TTD Chairman 2022 proved adulteration of ghee with palm oil.

“While the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) report indicated the presence of animal fat in the ghee, the National Dairy Research Institute report proved that the ghee used for making TTD Prasadams was not at all ghee and only a chemical mixture.

And now the SIT under the supervision of the Supreme Court also proved the ghee adulteration,” the Home Minister said.