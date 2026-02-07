YSRCP will expose coalition’s ‘jungle raj’: Jagan Mohan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has vowed to pursue all legal and constitutional avenues, including the Supreme Court and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), to expose what he described as the “jungle raj” of the coalition government and its alleged false propaganda surrounding the Tirupati laddu issue.

Addressing the media in Ibrahimpatnam on Friday after consoling party leader Jogi Ramesh and his family, whose residence was attacked and set ablaze by mobs, Jagan said the CBI investigation had categorically ruled out the presence of animal fat in the ghee used for laddu preparation.

He pointed out that the charge sheet, backed by reports from two central laboratories, did not implicate anyone from the YSRCP and clarified that four rejected tankers had returned from another company during Chandrababu Naidu’s tenure.

He dismissed the one-man commission appointed by Naidu as an eyewash, insisting that the court-monitored CBI report would stand scrutiny.

Jagan alleged that TDP mobs, working in collusion with the police, carried out violent attacks on YSRCP leaders, including Ambati Rambabu, Vidadala Rajini, Kakani Govardhan Reddy, and Jogi Ramesh.

He said petrol bombs and acid bottles were hurled into Ramesh’s house while his elderly father was alone inside. He accused the government of filing 24 cases against Ramesh, seven against his son, and even one against his wife.

“Justice may be delayed, but it will not be denied. All days will not remain the same, and we are the future,” he asserted.