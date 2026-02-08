39 escape unhurt as private bus catches fire near Andhra's Kanchikacherla

VIJAYAWADA: Thirty-nine passengers escaped unhurt after a private travel bus caught fire on the National Highway near Keesara village in Kanchikacherla mandal of NTR district on Saturday morning.

The bus was travelling from Hyderabad to Vijayawada when flames suddenly broke out from the rear portion of the vehicle. Noticing smoke and fire, the driver acted swiftly and brought the bus to a halt on the roadside and evacuated all passengers.

Within minutes, the fire spread rapidly and engulfed the entire bus, reducing it to ashes. However, all passengers managed to escape safely, and no injuries were reported.

Local residents rushed to the spot and attempted to douse the fire, but their efforts failed as the flames gutted the vehicle soon after the evacuation.

It caused traffic on the national highway. Police personnel reached the spot and took up steps to clear traffic. Fire department officials also rushed to the scene and brought the blaze under control.

Kanchikacherla police launched an investigation to the incident.