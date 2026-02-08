ACB seizes Rs 60 lakh gold from retired official’s bank locker in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Saturday unearthed gold items worth about Rs 60 lakh from a bank locker belonging to Kallepalli Srinivasa Rao, a retired Superintending Engineer of the Panchayat Raj department, Visakhapatnam, in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

According to an ACB press release, based on a tip-off regarding allegations of possession of assets disproportionate to known sources of income by Kallepalli Srinivasa Rao, ACB officials of Visakhapatnam registered a case against him and initiated an investigation.

As part of the probe, searches were conducted on February 5 and 6, 2026, at five locations in Visakhapatnam, Salur and Hyderabad, including the accused officer’s residential premises. The accused was arrested and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

On Saturday, an ICICI Bank locker in the name of the accused officer was opened in the presence of official mediators and the bank manager of the MVV City branch, ICICI Bank, Visakhapatnam. During the search, officials found 28 gold items.