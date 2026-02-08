Andhra government's revenue clinics resolve 226 families’ land issues

ANANTAPUR: Revenue clinics launched by the State government have begun delivering results, with officials resolving long-pending land issues of 226 families in Mudigubba mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district.

Sri Sathya Sai District Collector officials addressed the grievances on spot as part of the initiative, providing relief to families who had faced difficulties. The administration extended relief to residents living on 13.59 acres in Survey Nos. 907 and 908 at Gunjepalli village fields, where land had been assigned before 1954.

Over the years, several families constructed houses on the land and continued residing there. About 226 families built their own homes at the site.

However, authorities included the entire land in the Prohibition List, preventing residents from selling or purchasing property causing hardship, as residents made visits to revenue offices without resolution.

Officials said the Revenue Clinics aim to resolve long-pending issues and reduce the burden on public by providing services at a single platform.