Andhra set to lead India’s blue economy surge: MoS Jitendra Singh

VIJAYAWADA: Describing the Union Budget 2026-27 as a long-term roadmap for Viksit Bharat 2047, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh said the Budget is built on the pillars of productivity, resilience and inclusivity, with Andhra Pradesh set to emerge as a key driver of India’s Blue Economy mission.

Addressing media representatives and social media influencers in Vijayawada, the Minister said that while the Budget is formally for the financial year 2026-27, it lays down a strategic vision for India’s economic growth over the next 25 years. In the backdrop of global economic uncertainty, he said India has chosen a path of stability, policy clarity and sustained investment-led growth.

Highlighting the Prime Minister’s emphasis on the Blue Economy as a national priority, Dr. Jitendra Singh said the Budget places fisheries, marine exports, coastal infrastructure and ocean-based economic activities at the centre of the country’s development strategy. Measures such as permitting deep-sea fishing in India’s Exclusive Economic Zone and recognizing fish landings at foreign ports as exports will significantly enhance fishermen’s incomes and strengthen India’s export competitiveness, he said.