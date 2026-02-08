Andhra set to lead India’s blue economy surge: MoS Jitendra Singh

VIJAYAWADA: Describing the Union Budget 2026-27 as a long-term roadmap for Viksit Bharat 2047, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh said the Budget is built on the pillars of productivity, resilience and inclusivity, with Andhra Pradesh set to emerge as a key driver of India’s Blue Economy mission.
Addressing media representatives and social media influencers in Vijayawada, the Minister said that while the Budget is formally for the financial year 2026-27, it lays down a strategic vision for India’s economic growth over the next 25 years. In the backdrop of global economic uncertainty, he said India has chosen a path of stability, policy clarity and sustained investment-led growth.
Highlighting the Prime Minister’s emphasis on the Blue Economy as a national priority, Dr. Jitendra Singh said the Budget places fisheries, marine exports, coastal infrastructure and ocean-based economic activities at the centre of the country’s development strategy. Measures such as permitting deep-sea fishing in India’s Exclusive Economic Zone and recognizing fish landings at foreign ports as exports will significantly enhance fishermen’s incomes and strengthen India’s export competitiveness, he said.
With its long coastline and strong aquaculture base, Andhra Pradesh stands to benefit immensely from the modernization of coastal fisheries infrastructure, reservoir development, cold chain networks and processing facilities. These initiatives, he said, will create an integrated marine economy linking livelihoods, logistics, exports and value addition.
The Minister also referred to major infrastructure and industrial initiatives benefiting the State, including continued support for the Polavaram irrigation project, capital investment for Amaravati, and the proposed Rare Earth and Critical Minerals Corridor. He said these initiatives will position Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of next-generation manufacturing, renewable energy components and advanced materials.
Dr. Jitendra Singh added that agriculture, MSMEs, high-value plantation crops and women-led Self-Help Groups remain central to the Budget’s inclusive growth agenda. He concluded that the Union Budget 2026-27 moves India decisively towards becoming a globally competitive, export-driven and innovation-led economy, with Andhra Pradesh playing a central role in the nation’s growth journey.