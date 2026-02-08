Eluru set Rs 9,067 crore target for horticulture: Andhra Civil Supplies Minister

ELURU: Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar announced that Eluru district has set a revenue target of Rs 9,067 crore from horticultural crops this year. Speaking after a District Review Committee meeting on Saturday, he said horticulture is driving growth under the Swarnandhra@2047 vision, with 3.24 lakh acres yielding Rs 7,693 crore last year.

Expansion of oil palm, cocoa and coconut is planned to boost farmer incomes. On Polavaram, Manohar said R&R is complete in 13 of 14 villages, with payments to 267 families pending. He directed immediate pothole repairs and completion of road works by May. Tourism infrastructure in Papikondalu and a 150-acre industrial park at Denduluru are in the pipeline.

Fifty food units are operational, with 60 more planned. He said 1,199 land applications were resolved in a day, freeing 142 acres, while 97,147 families received house sites. The district hospital will be revamped.