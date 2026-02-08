Notorious burglar arrested, 26 cases of housebreaks cracked in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Gajuwaka Crime Police have cracked 26 cases of nighttime housebreaks across Visakhapatnam city, arrested a notorious burglar and recovered stolen property worth Rs 15.63 lakh.

The accused has been identified as Achhi Mahesh Reddy (27), alias Sunny, a former software engineer and a resident of Park Street, Madhavadhara in Visakhapatnam. He is a native of Kakinada district.

Addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, Commissioner of Police Shanka Brata Bagchi said that on October 14, 2025, Gajuwaka Police Station received a complaint regarding the theft of gold and silver ornaments from a house in NTR Nagar, Jogavanipalem, Gajuwaka. Based on the complaint, Crime Inspector Kalluri Srinivasa Rao registered a case and initiated an investigation.

The Commissioner said similar burglaries were reported in the limits of Gajuwaka, Arilova, Malkapuram, Pendurthi and Duvvada police stations, involving the theft of gold, silver and cash. In all, property worth Rs 24.66 lakh was stolen in 26 cases across the city, including 1,084.94 grams of gold, 6,333.5 grams of silver and Rs 40,500 in cash.

To crack the cases, special teams were formed.