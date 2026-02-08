NTR district CP inspects security arrangements for Gunadala Mary Matha festival

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajashekhara Babu on Saturday inspected security arrangements for the Gunadala Mary Matha festival, scheduled from February 9 to 11.

The Commissioner reviewed bandobast measures, crowd management plans, parking facilities and surrounding areas to ensure the smooth conduct of the three-day religious event, which is expected to attract a large number of devotees.

Senior police officials, including Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishna Kanth Patel, Traffic Deputy Commissioner of Police Shireen Begum, Deputy Commissioner of Police SVD Prasad and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police MBM Murali Krishna, along with assistant commissioners of police, inspectors and festival organisers, accompanied him during the inspection.

As per the Commissioner’s directions, officials have put in place extensive security arrangements using modern technology.

Police installed CCTV cameras at all critical points for continuous monitoring. Officials have also taken special measures to ensure devotees’ safety and prevent inconvenience during the celebrations.