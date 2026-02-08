PPA CEO reviews Polavaram project works

POLAVARAM: Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) Chief Executive Officer Yogesh Paithankar on Saturday reviewed the progress of works at the Polavaram Irrigation Project during his visit to the project site.

Upon arrival from New Delhi, Paithankar first held a detailed review meeting with officials. He met with PPA Chief Engineer M Ramesh Kumar, senior officials of the State Water Resources Department, and representatives of the executing agency to assess the current status of construction activities.

Among those present at the meeting were PPA Deputy Director Praveen Verma; Engineer-in-Chief (ENC) of the State Water Resources Department K Narasimha Murthy; Superintending Engineer (SE) R Ramachandra Rao Chief Engineer (Quality Control) Seshu Babu; Superintending Engineer Tirumala Rao; Executive Engineers Balakrishna, Srinivas, Narasimha Rao and Prem Chand; and representatives of the construction agency, Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), including General Manager A Gangadhar and Deputy General Manager Murali Pammi.

It may be recalled that a team of foreign experts visited the Polavaram project site for four days during the last week of January to examine the progress of works. The expert team offered several suggestions and recommendations and met Paithankar in New Delhi to discuss their observations.

Paithankar undertook this visit to Polavaram to review developments on the ground. During the review meeting, officials briefed him on the progress achieved since his visit, the recommendations made by the foreign experts, and the steps taken toward their implementation.