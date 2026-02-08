Quantum Valley set to be game changer for Andhra: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: “Quantum technology is poised to become a game changer not only for Andhra Pradesh, but also for India and the world. This transformation is inevitable and Andhra Pradesh is ready to lead the future,” said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The Chief Minister, along with Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, laid the foundation stone for the prestigious Quantum Valley Towers at Uddandarayunipalem in Amaravati on Saturday.

The foundation ceremony marked Andhra Pradesh’s formal entry into the global quantum technology landscape and signalled the State’s ambition to lead India’s deep technology future.

In partnership with the Government of Andhra Pradesh, IBM, TCS and L&T will establish India’s first 133-qubit quantum computer centre, making Amaravati a global hub for quantum research and innovation across multiple sectors.

Addressing the gathering, Naidu described the occasion as a historic milestone for Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh and the nation. He said the project represents a decisive “quantum transition moment” at a time when technological capabilities are rapidly reshaping economies worldwide.

Referring to the United Nations declaring 2026 as the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology, the Chief Minister said global attention is now firmly focused on quantum innovations.

Explaining the vision behind Amaravati Quantum Valley, Naidu said the towers will be built on 50 acres.