Quantum Valley set to be game changer for Andhra: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: “Quantum technology is poised to become a game changer not only for Andhra Pradesh, but also for India and the world. This transformation is inevitable and Andhra Pradesh is ready to lead the future,” said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
The Chief Minister, along with Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, laid the foundation stone for the prestigious Quantum Valley Towers at Uddandarayunipalem in Amaravati on Saturday.
The foundation ceremony marked Andhra Pradesh’s formal entry into the global quantum technology landscape and signalled the State’s ambition to lead India’s deep technology future.
In partnership with the Government of Andhra Pradesh, IBM, TCS and L&T will establish India’s first 133-qubit quantum computer centre, making Amaravati a global hub for quantum research and innovation across multiple sectors.
Addressing the gathering, Naidu described the occasion as a historic milestone for Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh and the nation. He said the project represents a decisive “quantum transition moment” at a time when technological capabilities are rapidly reshaping economies worldwide.
Referring to the United Nations declaring 2026 as the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology, the Chief Minister said global attention is now firmly focused on quantum innovations.
Explaining the vision behind Amaravati Quantum Valley, Naidu said the towers will be built on 50 acres.
Efforts on to manufacture & export quantum computers: CM
It will function as a comprehensive ecosystem for advanced research, innovation, product development and intellectual property creation. It will support cutting-edge work across critical sectors such as defence, healthcare, energy, finance, logistics and climate modelling, positioning Amaravati among the world’s leading quantum research hubs.
“When we launched Hitech City in Hyderabad, it was criticised initially. Now, it stands as a game changer that transformed generations. Amaravati’s Quantum Valley will play a similar role for the next 30 to 40 years,” he asserted.
Naidu emphasised that quantum technology will enable breakthroughs in 6G communication, cybersecurity, drug discovery, precision healthcare, energy optimisation and national grid management. Andhra Pradesh will also emerge as a centre for Green Hydrogen initiatives, reinforcing the State’s leadership in both deep technology and clean energy transitions. Highlighting Amaravati’s unique development model, he said it is being built as one of the world’s largest greenfield capitals through an unprecedented land pooling system. Nearly 29,000 farmers voluntarily contributed around 33,000 acres of land, becoming equal partners in the capital city’s growth. “Amaravati is built on trust, sacrifice and shared prosperity,” he averred.
The Chief Minister announced that Andhra Pradesh’s first quantum computer is expected to become operational by December 2026. The State has also initiated efforts to promote indigenous manufacturing of quantum computers and components, with a long-term goal of producing and exporting a significant share of quantum computing equipment globally.
Stressing the importance of skilled manpower, Naidu said global estimates project a demand for nearly 2.5 lakh quantum professionals by 2030. The State is partnering with leading institutions and technology companies to provide large-scale training in quantum computing, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity for youth.
Calling upon industries, academic institutions and innovators to participate in Amaravati’s deep tech journey, Naidu said the city will soon be recognised globally. “So far, the world has spoken about Silicon Valley. In the coming years, it will speak about Amaravati’s Quantum Valley. We will take decisions at quantum speed, and ensure development happens at quantum speed,” he added.