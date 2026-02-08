Schoolkids’ plea moves Andhra DY CM Pawan; road sanctioned

NELLORE: A social media appeal by schoolchildren highlighting their daily struggle to reach school through a muddy village road has led to the immediate sanction of a new road to Gajjalavaripalli in Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district, following the intervention of Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan.

Students from Gajjalavaripalli village in Kondapuram mandal had posted a video on social media, appealing directly to Pawan Kalyan to provide a proper road to their village. In the video, the children described the daily hardships they face while commuting to school due to the lack of a motorable road, especially during the rainy season.

Moved by their distress, the Deputy Chief Minister immediately sought details from officials and spoke to the district Collector. He directed the authorities to prepare estimates and accord immediate approval for the road work.

Following his instructions, administrative sanction has been issued for the construction of a 1.6-km road at an estimated cost of Rs 86 lakh. Once completed, the road is expected to ease the daily difficulties of students travelling to schools and farmers commuting to their agricultural fields from Gajjalavaripalli.

Since the alliance government assumed office, extensive road development works have been taken up in the Udayagiri Assembly constituency. Under Palle Panduga 1.0, Palle Panduga 2.0 and SASCI funds, roads worth approximately Rs 55 crore have already been developed.

In Nellore district alone, a total of 641 roads have been taken up in the constituency. Under Palle Panduga 1.0, works on 437 roads were carried out at a cost of Rs 26.6 crore.