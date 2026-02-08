Teacher suspended for sexually harassing students in Andhra's Rayipalem

VISAKHAPATNAM: A teacher at a Mandal Parishad Primary School in Rayipalem, under Ayinada panchayat of Paderu mandal, has been suspended following allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards girl students.

As per officials, parents complained to authorities stating that Pangi Subrahmanyam, working as a Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) at the school, had allegedly subjected girl students to sexual harassment and used objectionable language.

Based on which, the Mandal Education Officer conducted an inquiry and submitted a report on February 5. Following directions from the Collector, the District Education Officer along with ICDS Project Director carried out an inquiry at school on February 6.

The inquiry was conducted in the presence of students, parents, School Management Committee, sarpanch, and residents. The findings were submitted to the Collector. After the allegations were found to be substantiated, orders were issued on February 7 suspending the teacher from service. Police have registered a case against him.