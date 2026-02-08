Union Budget focus on Viksit Bharat 2047: Ram Mohan

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said the alliance government in Andhra Pradesh would continue in the coming years and cautioned against handing over a State that is beginning to grow to the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), alleging that it would derail progress. He said the Union Budget was designed with the clear objective of building a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, he said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, several key reforms have been implemented to steer the country towards long-term growth.

The Minister said the Budget reflects the aspirations of the youth and was framed by setting aside political considerations, focusing instead on shaping the future of 140 crore Indians. He noted that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepared the Budget with a vision to sustain an average economic growth rate of 7 per cent over the next 20 years.

Highlighting allocations to Andhra Pradesh, Naidu said Rs 10,134 crore has been earmarked for railway projects and Rs 1,120 crore for the development of Amaravati. He said the Centre is extending full financial support for the timely completion of the Polavaram project.