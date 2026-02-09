Alaparti Vidya Sagar vows to solve staff issues after being elected as APNGGO president

VIJAYAWADA: Alaparti Vidya Sagar and DV Ramana have been unanimously elected as the APNGGOs Association State president and secretary for a three-year term.

The elections were held in Vijayawada. A massive rally was organised from the bus stand to the Gymkhana Grounds to mark the occasion. They rally culminated into a public meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Vidya Sagar thanked employees for reposing faith in him and the new executive committee. He said the association will work with commitment to resolve all issues of employees.

The association will give priority to resolve the pending arrears issue as the dues piled up to nearly Rs 32,000 crore. All the pending issues of contract employees, village and ward secretariat staff, CPS employees, RTC workers and pensioners will also be resolved in a phased manner, he said.

Vidya Sagar said sustained discussions with the government had already yielded results, including the crediting of Rs 1,300 crore into employees’ accounts, and the rectification of issues related to DA payments. Efforts have been made to ensure the release of GPF and medical reimbursement bills, benefiting nearly 24 lakh employees and their family members, he said.