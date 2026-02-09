AP tourism department plans to highlight hidden wonders in rural culture

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department has unveiled a pioneering campaign designed to showcase the State’s hidden wonders and rural culture to a national audience.

Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, supported by Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain and Managing Director Amrapali Kata, emphasised that the government’s vision is to transform every village into a tourism hub rather than restricting the sector to a handful of well-known destinations.

The initiative, executed in partnership with Volunteer Yatra, has already yielded impressive results. By harnessing the reach of social media influencers, the campaign has generated over 9 million views and more than 1,000 booking inquiries in just weeks.

Officials highlighted that this approach not only elevated Andhra Pradesh’s tourism profile across India but also achieved it at a fraction of the cost of traditional advertising.

The campaign unfolded in two phases. In December 2025, 11 influencers from Delhi, Rajasthan, Assam, Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh toured Visakhapatnam, Araku Valley and Lambasingi.

Their cinematic travel films, drone shots and reels captivated more than 4 million viewers, bringing national attention to the State’s scenic circuits. In January 2026, a second group of influencers visited Konaseema during Sankranti celebrations. They documented Bhogi bonfires, Prabhala Theertham, and local traditions, producing reels that attracted 5 million views. The influencers also showcased the beauty of Atreyapuram, Antarvedi and Rajahmundry, helping Konaseema’s cultural vibrancy gain national recognition.