APATA highlights access, connectivity challenges ahead of Bhogapuram airport launch

VISAKHAPATNAM: As the Alluri Sitarama Raju (Bhogapuram) Greenfield International Airport moves closer to its planned commencement of operations by June 2026, the Andhra Pradesh Air Travelers Association (APATA) has drawn attention to a set of access and connectivity challenges that, it says, require immediate interim solutions from the State government and airport developer GMR.

APATA president K Kumar Raja, along with vice-presidents O Naresh Kumar and DS Verma, acknowledged the State government’s initiative in establishing a new international airport at Bhogapuram and its broader vision of strengthening regional aviation through proposed no-frills airports at Kuppam, Dagadarthi (Nellore), Srikakulam, Tadepalligudem, Nagarjunasagar, Tuni-Annavaram and Ongole.

While welcoming these long-term plans, APATA underlined the need to address practical issues passengers are likely to face during the transition phase.

“Bhogapuram airport is located about 45-50 km from Visakhapatnam via NH-16, and until dedicated airport connectivity infrastructure is completed, commuters may encounter significant travel constraints. Present road conditions involve navigating 13 to 22 traffic signals, peak-hour congestion and limited public transport options. As a result, travel time from the city to the airport is estimated at 75 to 120 minutes, with a practical journey often extending to nearly two hours,” it pointed out.