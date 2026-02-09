APATA highlights access, connectivity challenges ahead of Bhogapuram airport launch

VISAKHAPATNAM: As the Alluri Sitarama Raju (Bhogapuram) Greenfield International Airport moves closer to its planned commencement of operations by June 2026, the Andhra Pradesh Air Travelers Association (APATA) has drawn attention to a set of access and connectivity challenges that, it says, require immediate interim solutions from the State government and airport developer GMR.
APATA president K Kumar Raja, along with vice-presidents O Naresh Kumar and DS Verma, acknowledged the State government’s initiative in establishing a new international airport at Bhogapuram and its broader vision of strengthening regional aviation through proposed no-frills airports at Kuppam, Dagadarthi (Nellore), Srikakulam, Tadepalligudem, Nagarjunasagar, Tuni-Annavaram and Ongole.
While welcoming these long-term plans, APATA underlined the need to address practical issues passengers are likely to face during the transition phase.
“Bhogapuram airport is located about 45-50 km from Visakhapatnam via NH-16, and until dedicated airport connectivity infrastructure is completed, commuters may encounter significant travel constraints. Present road conditions involve navigating 13 to 22 traffic signals, peak-hour congestion and limited public transport options. As a result, travel time from the city to the airport is estimated at 75 to 120 minutes, with a practical journey often extending to nearly two hours,” it pointed out.
When combined with the mandatory two-hour pre-departure reporting requirement, APATA noted that passengers could be committing close to four hours solely for ground travel and formalities.
“The cost implication is also substantial, with taxi fares currently ranging from Rs 2,500 to Rs 4,000 for a one-way trip. This translates into an additional Rs 5,000- Rs 8,000 per round trip, excluding airfare, raising affordability concerns for frequent flyers, senior citizens and medical travellers. Urban congestion also increases the risk of missed flights,” they said.
As an interim arrangement, APATA suggested continuing a limited number of peak-hour flights from the existing Visakhapatnam airport, three in the early morning between 5.30 and 8.30 am and three from 9 pm to 12 am to major metro destinations.