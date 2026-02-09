AP's Annamayya, Chittoor districts on alert as lab report confirms bird flu

TIRUPATI: Authorities in Annamayya and Chittoor districts have declared a high alert after confirmed cases of bird flu (Avian Influenza) in local poultry farms. Control rooms have been set up, veterinary teams deployed, and advisories issued urging farmers and the general public not to panic.

In Annamayya district, bird flu was confirmed in poultry farms at Puttavaripalle and Ammagaripalle villages of Sadum mandal, following tests at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal.

Infected birds were culled and buried as per protocol. Veterinary teams collected fresh samples, while medical staff worked in protective suits. Movement of poultry from Sadum has been restricted, and an awareness campaign is being conducted through public address system.

District Collector Nishant Kumar assured compensation to affected farmers, and emphasised coordinated action involving Police, Revenue, Panchayat Raj, Medical and Animal Husbandry departments to combat bird flu.