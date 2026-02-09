AP's Annamayya, Chittoor districts on alert as lab report confirms bird flu

TIRUPATI: Authorities in Annamayya and Chittoor districts have declared a high alert after confirmed cases of bird flu (Avian Influenza) in local poultry farms. Control rooms have been set up, veterinary teams deployed, and advisories issued urging farmers and the general public not to panic.
In Annamayya district, bird flu was confirmed in poultry farms at Puttavaripalle and Ammagaripalle villages of Sadum mandal, following tests at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal.
Infected birds were culled and buried as per protocol. Veterinary teams collected fresh samples, while medical staff worked in protective suits. Movement of poultry from Sadum has been restricted, and an awareness campaign is being conducted through public address system.
District Collector Nishant Kumar assured compensation to affected farmers, and emphasised coordinated action involving Police, Revenue, Panchayat Raj, Medical and Animal Husbandry departments to combat bird flu.
Positive cases confirmed in two poultry farms: Official
He clarified that no abnormal poultry deaths have been reported outside Sadum. Animal Husbandry Officer Gunasekhar confirmed positive cases in two farms, while results from Kambamvaripalle are awaited. He reiterated that bird-to-human transmission is rare, and that properly cooked chicken remains safe.
In Chittoor, Collector Sumit Kumar issued a district-wide advisory on Sunday, directing farmers to report unusual poultry deaths immediately. A rapid response team has been constituted after reports of poultry deaths from Karvetinagaram mandal. Samples have been sent to NIHSAD for confirmation. Meanwhile, fear and bird flu rumours have led to a steep fall in chicken prices.
The prices have slumped from Rs 220 to Rs 140 a kg across Rayalaseema, severely impacting poultry farmers and traders.
Helpline numbers
Annamayya District
7013914401, 9398262752
Chittoor District
Animal Husbandry 7013119447
Collectorate Control Room 08572-242730