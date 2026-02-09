Deputy warden suspended as obscene dance clip goes viral at tribal welfare school in AP

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: The video of an obscene dance at a farewell party organised at the tribal welfare ashram school in Neelakantapuram triggered a controversy in the district on Sunday, leading to the suspension of the deputy warden.

Several boys, who were in women’s makeup, allegedly performed the obscene dance for several item songs on Friday night. The students reportedly enjoyed the obscene dance in the presence of hostel warden Pattika Chandra Mohan.

Former deputy chief minister and YSRCP senior leader Pamula Pushpa Srivani posted that 20-second video on her official social media handle, criticising the NDA government’s negligence of tribal welfare schools.