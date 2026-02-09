Deputy warden suspended as obscene dance clip goes viral at tribal welfare school in AP

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: The video of an obscene dance at a farewell party organised at the tribal welfare ashram school in Neelakantapuram triggered a controversy in the district on Sunday, leading to the suspension of the deputy warden.
Several boys, who were in women’s makeup, allegedly performed the obscene dance for several item songs on Friday night. The students reportedly enjoyed the obscene dance in the presence of hostel warden Pattika Chandra Mohan.
Former deputy chief minister and YSRCP senior leader Pamula Pushpa Srivani posted that 20-second video on her official social media handle, criticising the NDA government’s negligence of tribal welfare schools.
Though the event was organised on Friday night, it came to light on Sunday after the video went viral on various social media platforms. Responding to the viral video, HRD Minister Nara Lokesh and Tribal Welfare Minister Gummadi Sandhya Rani directed Parvathipuram ITDA PO C Yaswanth Kumar Reddy to conduct an inquiry into the matter. Based on the directions of the ITDA PO, Tribal Welfare Deputy Director Vijaya Santhi visited the school, and conducted the inquiry.
Speaking to TNIE, she said, “We have conducted a preliminary inquiry into the incident and submitted a report to the higher officials. Based on the directive of ITDA Project Officer, we have placed deputy warden P Chandra Mohan under suspension.”