Pakala Beach Festival to feature sports, cultural programmes on February 14, 15

ONGOLE: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy announced that the ‘Pakala Beach Festival’ will be held on February 14 and 15, 2026, urging people to attend and enjoy the scenic beach, listed among Andhra Pradesh’s 100 famous beaches.

Alongside Prakasam District Collector P Raja Babu, AP Tourism Chairman Dr Nukasani Balaji, and APSMB Chairman Damacharla Satyanarayana, the minister unveiled the festival promo. The event will feature para-sailing, boat rides, volleyball, kabaddi, cultural programmes, and food stalls. Pakala Beach has been developed with parapet walls, cement roads, and a Bay Watch Tower. Sankranti drew 10,000 daily visitors without accidents.