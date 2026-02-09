Ponduru Khadi set to get a Rs 100-crore push to attract international markets

SRIKAKULAM: Ponduru Khadi, known for its fine hand-spun fabric, is set for a major facelift as the Andhra Pradesh government prepares to establish a Khadi cluster at the Ponduru mandal headquarters in Srikakulam district. The proposed project, with an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore, aims to upgrade infrastructure and enhance the global brand value of Ponduru Khadi.

The cluster will include modern facilities such as design banks and advanced printing units to help artisans access international markets. Amadalavalasa MLA and Public Undertakings Committee (PUC) chairman Koona Ravi Kumar recently visited Ponduru and inspected the proposed site for the cluster.

Ponduru has a rich legacy in khadi production and is famous for its fine hand-spun fabric. More than 6,000 weavers in the district depend on khadi and handloom weaving and spinning for their livelihood. The village gained national attention during Mahatma Gandhi’s visit in 1917, when local weavers presented him with fine khadi cloth at Dusi junction.

Impressed by its quality, Gandhi later sent his elder son, Devadas Gandhi, to Ponduru in 1929 to study the spinning practices.

After his visit, Devadas Gandhi submitted a detailed report to Mahatma Gandhi, who wrote about Ponduru Khadi in Young India in 1931. This brought Ponduru Khadi into the national spotlight. In 1942, local spinners and weavers formed the Andhra Pattusali Khadi Karmikabhivrudhi Sangam (APKKS) under the All India Charkha Sangam. It was later renamed the Andhra Fine Khadi Karmikabhivrudhi Sangam (AFKKS) and affiliated to the Mumbai-based Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) in 1956.