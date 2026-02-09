TDP president Srinivasa Rao accuses Jagan of betraying Hindu faith, neglecting temples, traditions

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president Palla Srinivasa Rao has launched a sharp attack on former chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of betraying Hindu faith and presiding over widespread neglect of temples and sacred traditions.

Speaking to mediapersons in Visakhaptnam on Sunday, he said the Tirumala laddu adulteration scandal was the most glaring example of YSRCP’s disregard for dharma, where even prasadam offered to Lord Venkateswara was compromised for profit.

Citing NDDB findings and laboratory reports, Srinivasa Rao alleged that nearly 20 crore laddus were prepared using 68 lakh kilograms of adulterated “so-called ghee,” with palm oil, synthetic compounds, and chemicals replacing pure dairy ghee.

He described this as a direct assault on Hindu sentiments and warned that defiling Tirumala’s sacred prasadam would remain a permanent blot on history. He further claimed that over 200 temple attacks occurred during the YSRCP rule, with perpetrators escaping accountability due to administrative apathy.

He accused Jagan Reddy of failing to respect Hindu beliefs, encouraging violence, and exploiting caste divisions for political survival. “In five years, it was adulterated liquor, adulterated construction, adulterated governance — and finally, even adulterated prasadam. That is the legacy of YSRCP rule,” he remarked.

Srinivasa Rao demanded strict punishment for all those responsible and assured devotees that the coalition government will ensure accountability through legal action.

Turning to national issues, Srinivasa Rao praised the Union Budget–2026, calling it a decisive roadmap for India’s future. He highlighted the allocation of over Rs 12 lakh crore for infra development.