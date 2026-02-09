Vizag poised for AI-driven economic transformation

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam is standing at the edge of an industrial evolution. In recent months, the city has become a focal point for global tech giants, with Google, Sify, and Reliance Industries announcing massive AI data centre projects.

If these plans materialise by 2030, the city is projected to host a staggering 2.5 to 2.8 gigawatts (GW) of capacity, a scale that would place it among the world’s elite digital hubs, rivalling major clusters in the United States. While the economic promise is undeniable, a complex dialogue is emerging between those who see a brighter future and those who urge caution regarding the city’s resources.

For many residents, the arrival of these “gigawatt-scale” projects represents a lifeline. And for BV Raju from Tarluvada, giving up 11 acres of ancestral land is a pragmatic choice. “We have farmed for generations, but we see no future in it,” he admitted.

With land prices surging to Rs 7 lakh per cent, his hope lies in securing a job for his unemployed graduate child. “I would rather my child get employment at the data center than remain jobless,” Raju explained, prioritising industrial opportunity over a struggling agricultural legacy.

This sentiment is echoed by others in the community who see a broader economic ripple effect. Sreenu, another local resident, noted that the impact goes beyond the data centre walls.

“It is not just direct jobs we are expecting but the indirect impact. Recently, an ITBP camp was set up in the nearby village. Due to jobs here, we have more business by way of running autos. Not even those in Visakhapatnam main city knew where Tarluvada was until recently. But now the whole world knows our village,” he said.