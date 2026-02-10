Andhra adopts holistic approach for water security to people

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the Swarnandhra @ 2047 vision, Andhra Pradesh has adopted a holistic approach to “Water Security,” treating water not just as a resource for irrigation or drinking but as a foundation for economic development. He spoke at the ministers and secretaries meeting held at the AP secretariat on Monday.

Special Chief Secretary (Water Resources) G Sai Prasad explained that the department is implementing new initiatives aligned with the Chief Minister’s vision to ensure equitable and sustainable water availability across the state.

Unlike earlier policies that focused primarily on irrigation, the new strategy emphasizes continuous and equal water supply to all regions. Water use is being planned with a multi-dimensional perspective — covering agriculture, drinking water, industries, and processing units. Major, medium, and minor irrigation projects are being coordinated, alongside measures for sustainable groundwater use.

The state government is coordinating with the Centre on interlinking and groundwater restoration projects, with Polavaram-Nallamala Sagar recognised nationally as a priority interlinking initiative. Officials stressed that water security is not just about irrigation but is a cornerstone of economic growth.

River interlinking projects form a crucial part of this plan. Key initiatives include Polavaram–Nallamala Sagar, Vamsadhara–Nagavali, Nagavali–Champavathi, and Polavaram–Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi.