Prepare summer action plan: Andhra CM Naidu to officials

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu instructed officials to prepare a summer action plan to prevent drinking water shortages and ensure fodder availability for livestock.
He emphasised that ministers and secretaries must undertake field visits to directly observe how government policies are being implemented, noting that decisions at higher levels are meaningful only when they translate into effective action at the grassroots.
At the meeting with ministers and secretaries held at the Secretariat on Monday, the Chief Minister said plans should be drawn up to double GSDP and per capita income every five years.
He stressed careful monitoring through key performance indicators and highlighted the P4 programme aimed at reducing economic inequalities.
On water management, the Chief Minister directed protection of tanks and canals from encroachments, desilting, and groundwater recharge. He said groundwater should be managed like a “water bank” to ensure sustainable use.
He warned that incidents of contaminated water in hostels must not recur, holding collectors and ministers accountable for lapses.
The Chief Minister also stressed safe drinking water, pollution control, and rural infrastructure measures such as Panchayat Raj roads, water conservation, and drainage systems. He said industrial pollution must not contaminate groundwater and directed strict monitoring.
He noted that past financial mismanagement has left the state paying 14 percent interest on loans, but efforts are underway to improve credit ratings and reschedule debt.
Salaries are now being streamlined and the “Super Six” schemes are being implemented. He pointed to new opportunities such as saffron cultivation in Lambasingi, a cocoa city near Eluru, and promotion of Araku coffee.
On health, the Chief Minister directed screening of 66 lakh high-risk cases by July 2026, health checks for five lakh hostel students, and preparation of health profiles for 70 lakh school students.
He emphasized maternal and child health through the Care and Grow initiative and called for nutritious meals in schools, anganwadis, and Anna Canteens. Awareness campaigns are to be undertaken to encourage normal deliveries and reduce caesarean operations.