Prepare summer action plan: Andhra CM Naidu to officials

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu instructed officials to prepare a summer action plan to prevent drinking water shortages and ensure fodder availability for livestock.

He emphasised that ministers and secretaries must undertake field visits to directly observe how government policies are being implemented, noting that decisions at higher levels are meaningful only when they translate into effective action at the grassroots.

At the meeting with ministers and secretaries held at the Secretariat on Monday, the Chief Minister said plans should be drawn up to double GSDP and per capita income every five years.

He stressed careful monitoring through key performance indicators and highlighted the P4 programme aimed at reducing economic inequalities.

On water management, the Chief Minister directed protection of tanks and canals from encroachments, desilting, and groundwater recharge. He said groundwater should be managed like a “water bank” to ensure sustainable use.

He warned that incidents of contaminated water in hostels must not recur, holding collectors and ministers accountable for lapses.

The Chief Minister also stressed safe drinking water, pollution control, and rural infrastructure measures such as Panchayat Raj roads, water conservation, and drainage systems. He said industrial pollution must not contaminate groundwater and directed strict monitoring.