Andhra ranks eighth nationally in terms of GSDP: Planning Department

VIJAYAWADA: The Planning Department presented a comparative analysis of India’s GDP and Andhra Pradesh’s GSDP for 2025–26, highlighting that the national economy has entered a strong recovery phase.

Citing the National Economic Survey, Principal Secretary (Planning) Peeyush Kumar said GDP growth rose from 6.5 percent in 2024-25 to 7.4 percent in 2025-26, with medium-term growth potential estimated at 7 percent. Retail inflation was contained at 1.7 percent during April-December 2025, the lowest in a decade.

Referring to Andhra Pradesh, Peeyush Kumar said the State ranked eighth nationally in terms of GSDP.

The state’s economy was estimated at Rs 17,62,357 crore in 2025–26, marking a growth of 10.75 percent over the previous year. Revenue stood at Rs 1,18,245 crore, with own tax revenue at Rs 1,05,331 crore.

Expenditure was Rs 1,97,950 crore, of which 90 percent was revenue expenditure and 10 percent capital expenditure.

The state recorded a revenue deficit of Rs 60,481 crore and a fiscal deficit of Rs 85,269 crore for the year 2025-26.

Debt stood at 35 percent of GSDP, while own revenue was only 7.6 percent of GSDP- lower than Odisha (13.3 percent) and Chhattisgarh (12 percent)- indicating heavy reliance on central funds.

Despite fiscal challenges, Andhra Pradesh’s growth trajectory remains positive. At constant prices, GSDP grew at 9.88 percent, higher than the national average of 7.4 percent. Agriculture and allied sectors grew by 10.14 percent, industry by 9.15 percent, and services by 10.67 percent. Per capita income rose to Rs 2,94,507, a 10.43 per cent increase from Rs 2,66,699 last year.

Agricultural output registered significant gains: rice production rose by 15.3 percent to 146.09 lakh tonnes, maize by 18.9 percent to 29.13 lakh tonnes.