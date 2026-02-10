Andhra government focuses on solar, wind and hydro energy

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the Swarnandhra @ 2047 vision, Andhra Pradesh is moving strategically towards energy self-reliance and cost optimisation.

Making a presentation at the high-level meeting under the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday, Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand highlighted that the state is committed to building a clean energy-based economy while ensuring affordable electricity for all.

According to the NITI Aayog-prepared Energy Transition Blueprint (2025–2035), Andhra Pradesh aims to reduce average power purchase costs to Rs 4.20 per unit by 2030 and further to Rs 3.90 by 2035.

The government’s “Hybrid Energy Leadership” strategy focuses on solar, wind, hydro, and green hydrogen as primary sources, while thermal power will be used only for grid stability. Smart grids, rooftop solar, electric vehicles, and AI-driven power management are expected to accelerate progress toward net-zero emissions.

Several flagship initiatives are already underway. The PM-KUSUM scheme is solarising agricultural feeders, enabling free daytime power for nearly 2.93 lakh pumps.

Rooftop solar projects have been allocated to 20.5 lakh SC/ST households with 1,198 MWp capacity, while procurement for 27.59 lakh BC households is in progress.

Solar installations on government buildings (150 MW) and a large-scale battery energy storage system (1.5 GW/3 GWh) are also being developed to strengthen reliability.

Transmission and distribution reforms form another pillar of the plan.

A Rs 70,000 crore investment is earmarked for the Green Energy Corridor, with 60 percent of funds mobilised through private participation under competitive bidding.

Advanced technologies like HTLS and GIS will enhance efficiency, while smart metering and loss-reduction programs aim to cut distribution costs from Rs 2.10 to Rs 1.50 per unit. By 2030, discoms are expected to achieve 3–4 percent profitability, paving the way for listing.

By 2035, Andhra Pradesh targets a total installed capacity of 68–70 GW.