Andhra HC seeks state government’s response on staff increments

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has issued notices to the state government on a petition seeking the grant of increments and promotion channels to employees who have completed five years of service in village and ward secretariats on Monday.

The petition was filed by V Srinivasa Rao, president of the Andhra Pradesh Village and Ward Secretariat SC and ST Employees Welfare Association, requesting the court to direct the government to extend increments along with a clear promotion channel to eligible employees.

After hearing the matter, Justice Donadi Ramesh directed the state government to file detailed counter affidavits and adjourned the next hearing by four weeks.

Earlier, counsel for the petitioner, Jada Sravan Kumar, submitted that representations had been made to the government seeking increments and promotion avenues for employees who had completed five years of service. However, he informed the HC that the government had failed to respond to the representations so far.

The petitioner urged the court to direct the state government to consider the representation and take an appropriate decision in accordance with law, stating that the absence of promotional opportunities was adversely affecting the morale and career progression of secretariat employees.

The High Court has sought a response from the government on the issues raised in the petition and will take up the matter after the counters are filed.