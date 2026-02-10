CM Naidu calls for two-digit growth in Andhra Pradesh with inclusive welfare

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that the government’s priority is to enhance the living standards of citizens by integrating welfare, development and modern governance.

He stressed that progress must be measured by the uplift of all sections of society and called for collective effort to achieve double-digit growth.

Addressing the third Ministers and Secretaries Conference at the Secretariat on Monday, the CM urged officials to maintain team spirit, adopt best practices and ensure effective delivery of services.

He emphasised the need to review and revamp outdated Acts, pointing out that even the Centre is considering reforms to remove redundant clauses.

Andhra Pradesh, he said, should set an example by adopting modern standards and easing rules for the benefit of the people. On the importance of technology in governance, Naidu noted that the recent Davos World Economic Forum (WEF) focused on Artificial Intelligence and energy transition. He said AP is making efforts to adopt deep technologies, including AI, quantum computing and data centres, to improve living standards.

He cited initiatives such as AWARE and Data Lake for real-time governance, and announced that Amaravati will host Quantum Valley, while Visakhapatnam will see large-scale data centres with Google and other firms, totalling 5 GW capacity.

A green ammonia project has also been launched in Kakinada.

Reviewing the coalition government’s achievements over the past 19 months, the Chief Minister said welfare and development have been balanced effectively.

He pointed to schemes such as Talli Ki Vandanam, Stri Shakti, Annadatha Sukhibhava, Deepam 2.0 and NTR Bharosa, which have delivered financial support to women, farmers and pensioners. He dismissed debates questioning welfare, stating that such measures are essential to reduce inequalities.