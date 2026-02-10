Hyderabad techie arrested for 26 night burglaries in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: A Hyderabad-based software professional was arrested for his alleged involvement in 26 night-time burglaries from houses, a police official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Acchi Mahesh Reddy alias Sunny from Kakinada, allegedly carried out a series of offences after the Sankranti festival and had committed similar crimes last year as well, police said.

"We (Vizag police) have arrested a Hyderabad-based software professional on February 7 for his involvement in 26 night-time house burglaries and recovered gold, silver, and other stolen property worth over Rs 15 lakh," Vizag Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) K Lata Madhuri told PTI.

Acting on technical evidence and CCTV analysis, police arrested the accused near Arch Road in Gajuwaka and recovered 699 grams of gold, 3.8 kg of silver, a BMW car purchased with stolen money, and house-breaking tools.

The accused smartly ensured that he did not leave fingerprints or any other evidence at the crime scene, Madhuri said.

The DCP said the offender targeted houses during night hours and is suspected to have conducted a recce during the daytime, though he has not admitted to it so far.

Police also found that the two-wheeler used for the offences belonged to a person named Mahesh, who was unaware that his vehicle was being used for robberies.