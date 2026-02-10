In a first, rare Falcated Duck captured on cam in AP

VISAKHAPATNAM: A rare Falcated Duck was photographed at Sylada Lake in Srikakulam district on Sunday (February 8), marking what birders describe as the first photographic record of the species from Andhra Pradesh. The sighting was documented by Naveen Balaga, an amateur birder, during his routine weekend field visit.

The Falcated Duck, also known as the Falcated Teal (Mareca falcata), is a gadwall-sized dabbling duck native to the east Palearctic region, breeding from eastern Siberia and Mongolia to northern Japan and wintering in parts of South and Southeast Asia, including India.

The species is typically associated with lowland wetlands such as lakes, marshes, and water meadows, where it feeds by dabbling for plant matter. It also depends on coastal wetlands during winter and is listed as Near Threatened on the IUCN Red List.