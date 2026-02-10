In a first, rare Falcated Duck captured on cam in AP
VISAKHAPATNAM: A rare Falcated Duck was photographed at Sylada Lake in Srikakulam district on Sunday (February 8), marking what birders describe as the first photographic record of the species from Andhra Pradesh. The sighting was documented by Naveen Balaga, an amateur birder, during his routine weekend field visit.
The Falcated Duck, also known as the Falcated Teal (Mareca falcata), is a gadwall-sized dabbling duck native to the east Palearctic region, breeding from eastern Siberia and Mongolia to northern Japan and wintering in parts of South and Southeast Asia, including India.
The species is typically associated with lowland wetlands such as lakes, marshes, and water meadows, where it feeds by dabbling for plant matter. It also depends on coastal wetlands during winter and is listed as Near Threatened on the IUCN Red List.
In a conversation with TNIE, Naveen said he noticed the bird at a distance while scanning the lake and managed to capture it on camera.
“I usually go birding every weekend. During Sunday’s session, I spotted the Falcated Duck across the lake and was able to document it,” he stated, adding that only three or four active birders regularly explore habitats in the district.
Highlighting the ecological diversity of Srikakulam, Naveen highlighted that the district supports both freshwater and brackish water habitats.
“Inland lakes like Sylada and Vemulada, along with the brackish waters of Pundi, PD Palem, and the Nagavali and Vamsadhara estuaries, attract different migratory species.These wetlands host everything from ducks to waders and coastal birds,” he noted.
He also pointed to increasing pressure on these habitats. “Many wetlands and estuaries face threats from human activity, sand mining, and coastal development. Viewing the district as a connected ecosystem rather than isolated birding spots is important. Recognising key wetlands as Important Bird Areas would be a crucial step toward strengthening conservation,” Naveen added.
“Srikakulam remains one of the least explored districts in AP, with several potential birding sites yet to be documented,” observed, Vivek Rathod, member of Wildlife Conservation Through Research and Education (WCTRE).
He attributed this to limited awareness, a small number of active birdwatchers, and low academic engagement in wildlife studies. “As a result, even routine explorations often lead to new or rare species records,” he opined, adding that such findings offer renewed hope for conservation and further research at a time when wetlands and ecosystems are under increasing pressure from human activity and natural disasters.
Adult males are distinctive, with an iridescent green-and-copper head, a pale grey body with fine scalloping, long curved tertial feathers, and a white throat patch edged in dark green.
Females are brownish and resemble female Gadwall but have a darker bill. The species breeds in northern marshes and winters on rivers, lakes, and coastal wetlands, often joining flocks of other ducks.