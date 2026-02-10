Meghalaya NHM team reviews ‘Anaemia Mukt Bharat’ in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: A senior team from the Meghalaya National Health Mission (NHM) is on a study visit to Andhra Pradesh to review the implementation of the Anaemia Mukt Bharat programme.

AP has been recognised as one of the States executing the national initiative aimed at reducing anaemia among vulnerable groups. Led by Dr Noverina Marak and Badonder Shilla, the Meghalaya NHM officials visited a high school and an urban health centre in Mangalagiri. On Tuesday, they are scheduled to inspect Anganwadi centres and PHCs to understand grassroots-level implementation.

During their visit, officials met Health and Family Welfare programme officers to review strategies under Anaemia Mukt Bharat, including distribution of iron supplements to pregnant women, lactating mothers and others. The review highlighted AP’s strong public health performance and model implementation.